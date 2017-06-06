Dog who fled fatal crash scene has been found

Walter the greyhound has been found - exactly two days after running away from a fatal road accident near Market Harborough in which his 31-year-old owner was killed.

Walter was found at 3pm today (Tuesday), opposite the crash site - which was at the crossroads of the A6 and Langton Road, between Market Harborough and Kibworth, not far from the McDonalds roundabout.

The two-car accident happened at 3pm on Sunday, June 4. After the accident, the greyhound escaped from his owner’s car.

Clare Fowler who lives in Kibworth and knows the family of the woman who died told the Mail: “The dog tracker said to us that he’d probably keep coming back to the crash site - and that’s what happened.”

Walter was spotted earlier this afternoon, and followed to a unit off Langton Road, where he was tempted back to his family with little treats, and finally caught by the dead woman’s aunt.

The woman who died in the crash has not yet been named by police.

The fatal accident involved two vehicles. Police say a red Volvo was travelling on Langton Road, in the direction of West Langton, approaching the junction with the A6 Harborough Road.

A blue VW Eos was travelling south on the A6 towards Harborough when the two collided. Both cars left the road.

A 31-year-old woman, a passenger in the Volvo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of this car, a 39-year-old man, has serious injuries and remains in the Leicester General Hospital.

The driver of the VW Eos, a 50-year-old woman, is in the Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital with serious injuries in a stable condition.

Local roads were closed following the accident, and police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Leicestershire police investigating the accident are asking for witnesses to the accident to come forward.

Police say that anyone who saw the collision, or either car prior to the collision, should contact PC 1699 Meadows on 101, quoting incident number 469 of June.