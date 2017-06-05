Dog is still missing after fatal crash near Harborough

Harborough people are searching for a pedigree dog that ran off after a fatal road accident near Market Harborough on Sunday.

A woman believed to be from the Coalville area died in the two-car collision at the crossroads of the A6 and Langton Road, between Market Harborough and Kibworth, not far from the McDonalds roundabout.

She had been on her way home from a dog show, the Mail has been told, with her pedigree Italian greyhound, called Walter, in the back of her car.

After the accident, the greyhound escaped from the car. He is believed to be on the loose in the area of Debdale Lane - the gated road between the A6 and Gumley.

Clare Fowler, who knows the family of the woman who died, told the Mail: “We’ve just had a sighting of Walter in the fields opposite Debdale Lane. We’re out there now, trying to find him.”

The woman who died in the crash has not yet been named by police.

As we reported yesterday (Sunday), the fatal accident happened at around 3pm on Sunday, June 4, and involved two vehicles. One motorist - the greyhound’s owner - was killed and another seriously injured.

Local roads were closed following the accident, and police advised motorists to avoid the area.

Police, paramedics, the air ambulance and a fire crew were called to the scene after the crash. The fire crew was helping with casualties trapped in the vehicles.

Anyone who sees the missing dog (pictured) should get in touch with Clare Fiowler on 07702 075194.