Desborough woman in charge of residents’ money denies £30,000 care home theft

A Desborough woman has denied stealing almost £30,000 from residents at the care home where she worked.

Chelsea McIntyre, 25, of Gladstone Street, pleaded not guilty to all 17 charges facing her at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday).

She had previously been an administrator at Beech Close Residential Home in Lower Street, Desborough, where the alleged offences took place.

Her role was to look after residents’ money.

McIntyre is accused of stealing from nine pensioners aged between 72 and 98 years old.

One of the victims she is alleged to have stolen from lost £25,905.69.

She is also accused of stealing £1,734 from Shaw Healthcare, her employer.

The total amount of money alleged to have been stolen by McIntyre is £28,573.59.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place between June 1, 2014 ,and July 31, 2015.

The defendant’s employment at the care home has since been terminated.

Prosecuting, Jerena Tomaszewska said McIntyre had spent the money on luxury items such as televisions and jewellery and that it was a ‘serious and substantial breach of trust’.

McIntyre was granted bail on the condition that she does not visit the care home or contact any of its staff or residents.

She will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on October 14.