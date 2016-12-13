Desborough couple jailed for total of 42 years for sex attacks on children

A couple who committed sex attacks on children while they lived in Northamptonshire have been jailed for a total of more than 40 years.

Gavin Kennedy and Jessica Stone, formerly of Union Street in Desborough, were found guilty of a number of offences following a trial last month.

At Northampton Crown Court yesterday, Recorder Lance Ashworth branded both Kennedy, 40, and Stone, 32, as ‘predatory’ and handed them both an extended sentence.

He said: “In your case, Kennedy, there is a risk to the public for children under 16. Even now you have not admitted any of the offences.

“I have no doubt that you are dangerous.

“In your case, Stone, the likelihood of you committing another offence is high.

“This case is at the very top end of the scale.

“There is not one jot of remorse shown by either one of you.”

Kennedy was sentenced to 22 years in prison with an extension of eight years. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served 14 years and seven months.

Stone was sentenced to 20 years in prison with an extension of eight years. She will not be eligible for parole until she has served 13 years and four months.

The pair, who gave their current address as Huntingdon Gardens in Market Harborough, were also made the subject of indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Orders.