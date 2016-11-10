Dates for a double festive lights switch-on

The 2016 Christmas lights switch-on in both Market Harborough and Lutterworth is just over two weeks away.

The switch-on ceremony is scheduled for Friday, November 25 in both towns.

In Market Harborough, the event runs from 4pm to 6.30pm on The Square, with the switch-on itself at 6pm.

The event will also include:

* A lantern parade along the Millenium Mile from Welland Park. Participants should meet at the park cafe at 4.45pm.

* Carol singing from Leicester’s Emmanuel Apostolic Gospel Academy and local schools.

* Santa’s grotto.

* Mince pies and mulled wine.

There will be a draw at the event to see who will switch on this year’s lights.

Anyone taking part in the lantern parade or performing on the night can put their name in the draw.

Free lantern-making workshops take place on Saturday November 12, 10am to 1pm at Market Harborough Methodist Church, and on Saturday, November 19,10am to 1pm in The Symington Building, Adam and Eve Street. No booking needed.

The annual Lutterworth Christmas lights switch-on event is also taking place on Friday, November 25.

Christmas market stalls will be open in Lutterworth from 3.30pm.

Santa arrives at his town grotto at 5.45pm.

There is two hours of stage entertainment, from 6pm to 8pm.

The big climax is at 7pm, when Lutterworth’s Christmas lights are switched on, followed by a cracking fireworks display.