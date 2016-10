The date for the meeting between Leicestershire’s Police Commissioner Lord Willy Bach and residents in Market Harborough to discuss the recent spate of crime has been brought forward.

It will now be on Monday, October 17 at 6pm. The venue is till the same - The Cube community centre on Symington’s Recreation Ground, Market Harborough.

It had been scheduled for October 28 and comes after a spate of burlgaries at town centre shops.

