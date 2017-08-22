Dance school plan for Desborough

Dancers in Desborough could have a new facility to practise in.

Plans have been submitted to convert an old works canteen at Elgee Works in Victoria Street into a dance school.

If approved, the dance school would hold lessons for a range of ages, with classes for children aged 18 months to three, five to eight, nine to 12, 12 to 16 and adults.

There would be classes for different styles of dance including tap, ballet, street dance and musical theatre.

A planning statement by JC Goodhind, director of the applicants Beacon International Ltd, said: “This facility will provide an amenity to the children of Desborough where they can learn all aspects of dance taught by a qualified RAD teacher aided by a group of enthusiastic local parents.

“The school has operated for some years using various church halls etc, but now seeks a permanent home.

“The old canteen has been unised for the past almost four years and is considered ideal for the purpose of dance studio as no exterior building alterations are required and minimal interior works as both kitchen and toilet facilities are existing.

“Some interior partitioning will be changed.”

A decision on the plans is expected by October 10.

