Cyclist who died in collision with tractor named by police

A cyclist who died after a collision on the B6047 has been named by police

Phillip Thompson, 64 and from Oadby in Leicester, was involved in a collision with a tractor at 12.15pm on Sunday 30 July in New Inn Lane, about 100 metres from the village of New Inn.

The cyclist was travelling away from the village, towards Market Harborough. The tractor was travelling behind the cyclist in the same direction.

DC Alison Briance, leading the investigation, said: “We are still keen to speak to the occupants of a vehicle travelling towards the A47 who saw a blue tractor and trailer travelling in the opposite direction.

“They may have vital information about what happened in the moments prior to this collision.”

Call 101, and ask to speak to DC 4484 Alison Briance, quoting incident number 316 of 30 July.