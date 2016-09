A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in Kibworth on Sunday.

The collision was at around 8.30am on Fleckney Road, at the junction with Warwick Road.

A red Ford Fiesta collided with a man aged 32 on an Apollo bike.

The incident caused traffic delays for a large part of the day - especially for the thousands of people travelling to the Arts Fresco Festival in Market Harborough.

Any witnesses should call DC 1504 Seamus Burns on 101 quoting incident number 204 of September 18.