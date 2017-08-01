Cyclist dies after collision with tractor

A cyclist has died after a collision involving a tractor

The collision occurred at 12.18pm on Sunday, July 31, on the B6047 New Inn Lane, about 100 metres from the village of New Inn.

The cyclist was travelling away from New Inn village towards Market Harborough and the tractor was travelling behind in the same direction when the collision occurred.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he subsequently died. No one else was injured during the collision.

DC Alison Briance of the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “From enquiries we’ve conducted so far it’s believed another vehicle was travelling on the opposite side of the road, towards the A47 Uppingham Road, immediately prior to the collision taking place.

“We would like to trace the driver of that car as they are a vital witness. If you were travelling along the B6047 yesterday afternoon then we would like to speak to you.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw any of the vehicles beforehand is asked to contact DC 4484 Alison Briance on 101, quoting incident number 316 of 30 July.