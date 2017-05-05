Cycling event to raise money for Macmillan

Welland Valley Cycling Club is teaming up with Macmillan Cancer Support for a major fundraising event in the Harborough district.

Starting and finishing at the Langton Brewery in Thorpe Langton, near Market Harborough, the event takes place on Saturday, May 13.

Featuring three different rides of 100km, 60km and a shorter 10km family ride, the Macmillan Harborough Sportive is looking to raise thousands of pounds for one of the UK’s best-loved charities.

Entry fees for the 100km and 60km road rides are £25 in advance or £30 on the day; and £10 per family for the family ride, with the aim on a minimum of £50 in sponsorship for families.

All routes will be fully signposted, with food stops along the way, mechanical support on offer, and a broom wagon vehicle providing back up.

Refreshments and live music will greet riders at the finish line. To register and view full details of the routes and all the small print, visit the website for the event: macmillan harborough.org.uk

Enquiries to Sophie Alexander at webmaster@wellandvalleycc.co.uk