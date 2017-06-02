Cuba trip inspires Harborough student’s catwalk designs

A fashion student from Harborough will see her designs on the catwalk at London’s Truman Brewery on Monday, June 5.

Aoife Robinson (22) is set to complete her final year of a fashion degree at Manchester Metropolitan University’s School of Art.

She said her designs have been inspired by other cultures and her travels around the world – in particular a two-week trip to Cuba.

Aoife added: “I started off in the beautiful city of Havana, which was packed with heaps of colour and culture. This really helped me to form a colour pallet but also ideas of prints.

“I also looked into Brutalist architecture for those sharp lines. I love working with silk as there is so much you can do with it by adding layers or having it very transparent without worrying about the bulk of heavy materials and it really shows the femininity behind my designs.

“I am a mad lover of print and anything colourful so therefore I like to showcase my prints using up to 15 meters of printed silk in one dress.”