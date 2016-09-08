VIDEO: Two men in CCTV images have been identified

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in Market Harborough have now identified two of the three people from the CCTV pictures we published today (Thursday).

The two people came forward after seeing their pictures in the media, and have given police important information about the attack.

All three men were in the area at around the time the attack took place – shortly after midnight on Monday, August 22.

The girl had been walking home after visiting a cash machine in the town, when she was attacked from behind on a short paved footpath that links Green Lane with Tungstone Way / Hurlingham Road on Market Harborough’s southern estate.

The man then dragged the girl about 50 metres down a paved side path to a bark path surrounded by trees that links the footpath network to playing fields at the back of Harborough Leisure Centre.

He then subjected her to what detectives have described as “a very serious sexual assault”.

CCTV images of the men police want to speak to.

She has described the man as white, of medium build, and between 20-40-years-old, with dark or grey hair. At the time of the attack she said he was wearing blue jeans and a coat.

What made the man particularly distinctive is a mark between his thumb and index finger on his right hand. This could be a mole.

DCI Starbuck said: “The investigation team is following up a number of lines of enquiry. One possibility is that this man may live in the area.

“If that is the case, then not only will he know the area well, but residents will know him. I would urge anyone who recognises this description and in particular this distinctive mark on his right hand to come forward.”

DCI Starbuck added that though this sort of crime was rare, the possibility remained that the attacker could strike again. “Until we find this man, other attacks are a possibility” he said.

“This was an extremely serious attack on a person who is still - in the eyes of the law - a child and has left her deeply shocked as a result. I need the community’s help to catch the man who has done this.”

Specially trained officers are working to support the victim and to build up as detailed as possible a description of the man who attacked her.

DCI Starbuck said: “The girl is devastated by this, but she has been incredibly strong and supported by her family and by counsellors, and she’s providing us with a huge amount of help with the enquiry.”

He said anyone with any information about the assault, however small, should come forward. “You could have the piece in the jigsaw that helps us identify this attacker” he said.

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 364 of 22 August. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.