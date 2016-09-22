VIDEO: Shocking pictures reveal aftermath of M1 crash caused by driver using her mobile phone

Pictures of the scene of a fatal crash on the M1 caused by a driver using her mobile phone behind the wheel have been released by police.

The horror crash on the motorway was caused by Christy George, aged 38, who made calls to her friend and husband as she drove to work and then deleted her call log to try to cover it up.

As a result, she lost control of her Skoda and swerved towards the central reservation and collided with a lorry carrying Carlsberg beer.

The impact resulted in the HGV crossing the central reservation where it collided with a BMW killing Murray Simpson, aged 48, from London.

George, from Hucknall, Nottinghamshire, was jailed for five years after she was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Leicester Crown Court in July.

She was also convicted of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice after she tried to delete her call log to cover her tracks.

Leicestershire Police has this week released a shocking photo of the carnage caused by the eight vehicle pile-up between junctions 21a and 22.

It shows the mangled wreckage of the lorry with dozens of beer barrels strewn across the carriageway, as well as a smashed up van and a car being driven by Liese Bowers-Straw.

Liese, aged 47, was also severely injured in the collision, which happened on November 25, 2014.

The married mum has now spoken out about her traumatic ordeal as part of the East Midlands Operational Support Service’s (EMOpSS), which covers Northamptonshire, campaign to highlight the devastating consequences of using a mobile while driving.

Liese had only received an MBE for her services to the disabled a week before the tragic crash.

But she has now been left a prisoner in her own home for the past 20 months after suffering horrific injuries.

Liese, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, broke her neck in two places, tore muscles across her hips and stomach as well as suffering brain injuries.

She said she hasn’t been able to leave her home since the tragedy and can’t bear to get into or even look at a car.

She also has to close the curtains if she goes into one room at her house because it looks out on to a road.

She said: “If I can stop just one other person suffering what I have suffered then it will be worthwhile.

“I remember seeing the headlights coming towards me where headlights shouldn’t be and I remember thinking that’s it, I’m a goner, I’m dead.

“Then I don’t remember anything until the following day.

“The collision has completely changed my way of life. I have gone from having a career I loved, a job that I loved, doing a lot of work, to being a prisoner in my own home.

“Just think before you pick that mobile phone up.

“Is that text or call that important? Is that text or call worth a life? I don’t think so.”

Detective Constable Pete Davies was the investigating officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU). said it was the largest collision site he had ever been to and it was a shock to see.

He said: “It involved eight vehicles and the collision scene stretched for miles. As police officers we are constantly warning people about the dangers of distracted driving but I hope when people hear Liese’s story they will finally take notice.

“Texting, accessing the internet are all things that should not be done while driving. The roads are so busy now that I think people should concentrate on the road not on their phone nothing is that important that it cannot wait.

“Someone died in this collision and Liese has been left with the most appalling injuries as a result of someone who was too selfish to wait to make a call. When you have to knock on a door and tell someone that their loved one is not coming home then you realise just how damaging using a mobile phone can be.”