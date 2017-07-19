Vandals ruin Lutterworth cricket club covers

Have your say

Vandals hit Lutterworth Cricket Club on Friday evening (July 14), ripping open their pitch covers.

The covers were slashed, rendering them useless.

The covers used to keep the cricket pitches dry before and during matches.

The club – one of the oldest in the world – is a not-for-profit community amateur sports club run by volunteers and supporters, and is now facing the task of having to find £1,000 to replace the vandalised covers.

If you can help, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lutterworthcc-covers.