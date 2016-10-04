UPDATE: Another Harborough chemist is burgled

Two Market Harborough chemists are the latest to be burgled in the increasingly brazen spate of break-ins in the town.

Perfume and after-shave worth thousands of pounds were taken from Mistry’s and Boots in raids within two -and-a-half hours of each other on Sunday night.

The raids happened at 8.05pm and 10.30pm respectively, when there would still have been people about in the town.

Boots was broken into via the front entrance onto St Mary’s Place.

The first burglary was at Mistry’s on the High Street at about 8.05pm.

Two thieves broke in to the chemists via the back door entry into the shop’s rear car park off School Lane, after scaling a protective fence.

Their may have been a third person, because the headlights of a car can be seen in CCTV footage of the break-in.

The burglars made straight for the perfumes and after-shaves, and escaped with stock with a retail value of £7,000.

The shop’s assistant manager Daniel Watts said the shop alarm was set off at 8.05pm on Sunday night.

“I was here about five minutes afterwards, but you can see from the CCTV footage they were in and out in two minutes” he said.

“It was all after-shaves and perfumes they stole which are completely at the other end of the shop. It looks like they must have had a look around before they broke in. They knew what they wanted.”

Anyone who saw activity behind Mistry’s, or has any information about the burglary, should contact the police on 101, referring to incident 643 on October 2.

Boots on St Mary’s Place was broken into two-and-a-half hours later - through the front door.

Domino’s Pizza, just down the arcade, would have still have been open, and there were likely to have been people walking in the area at the time.

Again, pefumes and after-shave was stolen. If you saw asnything, or have information about this crime, contact police on 101, quoting incident 50 on October 3. Police say the two burglaries could be linked.