Thieves blow up cashpoint in Harborough - but escape empty-handed

Thieves have attempted to steal money from a Market Harborough cashpoint by blowing it apart.

The attempted theft happened at about 2.25am this morning (Wednesday) at the Waitrose cashpoint off Springfield Street in the town.

Waitrose night shift staff were working in the store, the Mail understands, when they heard an explosion just outside the shop.

The staff dashed outside the store, but the thieves had already escaped empty-handed, having failed to dislodge or open the ATM.

The night time photograph was taken by a passer-by, who emailed it to the Mail.

Leicestershire Police have launched an investigation into the attempted theft.

A statement issued by police confirmed: “An attempt was made to steal an ATM from the front of a premises in Springfield Street, Market Harborough.

“The incident took place around 2.25am this morning (Wednesday, December 28).

“Nothing was stolen during the incident but damage was caused to the machine.”

Inquiries into the attempted theft are ongoing and police would like to speak to anyone who heard or saw anything that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime number 433646.