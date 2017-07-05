‘Stranger danger’ alert in letter to local school parents

Parents of children at Harborough area schools have been alerted to the potential danger of strangers, after two local incidents.

A letter sent out by some schools warns parents of “two incidents you need to be aware of”.

One involves a man in a white van who slowed down near a child who was walking towards school in Lubenham.

The man then speeded up and drove away.

In another incident in Northamptonshire, a man tried to get a young girl into a black cab by offering sweets.

The incident happened after school, close to Rockingham Primary School. Both incidents were reported to police.

Letters told parents: “Remind your children of ‘stranger danger’.”