Sex offender Robin Maughan to appeal against his sentence

Harborough entertainer and convicted child sex offender Robin Maughan will appeal against his sentence at The Court of Appeal in London next week.

Maughan was sentenced in March this year at Leicester Crown Court to a total of 14 years 10 months in prison for a series of offences involving children, which he had admitted.

But Maughan’s appeal, to be heard on Wednesday, will aim to cut the length of his sentence.

Maughan (34) of Western Avenue, Market Harborough, was told his victims would be ‘scarred for many years’ by his grooming and exploitation.

Judge Nicholas Dean sentenced Maughan to five years 6 months for offences involving photographs he had secretly taken of children.

He sentenced Maughan to a further four years 8 months for grooming and sex with a boy aged 14 and 15.

And there was a further four years and 8 months sentence for grooming and sex with a girl aged 15.

Mr Alan Murphy, prosecuting, said Maughan had abused the trust of his victims and their families. In victim impact statements, the victims and their parents said they were devastated.

Ms Helen Johnson, defending, had said Maughan was of previous good character and had pleaded guilty.