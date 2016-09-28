Sex offender Robin Maughan has his sentence reduced

Disgraced Harborough singer and entertainer Robin Maughan has won a cut in the 14 year 10 month jail sentence he is serving for child sex offences.

It was reduced to 12 years at the Court of Appeal today (Wednesday).

The 34-year-old was jailed at Leicester Crown Court in March after pleading guilty to a string of offences which included sexually abusing a teenage boy and girl, making secret videos of two boys aged 10 and 12 and distributing child porn on the Internet.

In mitigation at his trial it was submitted that Maughan, formerly of Western Avenue, Harborough, had a previously good character and had pleaded guilty to the offences.

Despite that, however, Judge Nicholas Dean QC jailed him for nearly 15 years.

However, today at London’s Appeal Court three of the country’s top judges cut that sentence after hearing Maughan’s barrister argue that the was too long and should be reduced.

After a brief hearing Lord Justice Treacy, Mr Justice Irwin and Mrs Justice Elisabeth Laing agreed that it should be cut and reduced it by two years ten months to 12 years.