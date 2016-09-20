SEX ATTACK CASE UPDATE: Police still trying to trace man in CCTV

Four weeks on from a serious sex attack in Market Harborough, police are renewing their appeal for a man captured on CCTV to come forward.

He was in the area at the time of the attack and detectives believe he may have information which can help them catch the attacker.

The 17-year-old victim, was walking in the street shortly after midnight on Monday, August 22 when she was grabbed by a man near Green Lane, who dragged her onto a nearby footpath before subjecting her to what detectives have described as a ‘serious sexual assault’.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonny Starbuck, who is leading the investigation, said: “We need to speak to this man captured on CCTV. He might have information that could move this enquiry on.

“Take a look at the image, do you recognise him? Could it be you?

“This was a serious assault on a child and we are determined to catch the man responsible. With your help we could crack this case.”

Since the incident was reported to police, officers have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, speaking to local residents, looking at forensic opportunities, examining CCTV and leafleting houses and businesses.

As we reported yesterday, a computer generated image of the suspect was revealed at a public meeting held at Welland Park Academy. Local residents attended and heard DCI Jonny Starbuck provide an update on the investigation and appeal for anyone who knows someone resembling the man in the computer generated image to contact police.

If you have information that could help detectives call 101 quoting incident 364 of 22 August, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.