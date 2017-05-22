Police warning over bogus charity survey duo in Harborough town centre

Police are warning people not to speak to two people who are stopping people in Harborough town centre, claiming to be carrying out a survey for charity.

Officers said that the women are bogus and are using it as a distraction method while they steal your wallet or purse.

The con artists are described as of Mediterranian appearance and carrying a clipboard.

They are typically in the town centre around 12-2pm.

Police said that official charity collectors are always happy to provide the correct identification if asked.