Police release image of sex attack suspect

This is the man who police believe carried out a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old Market Harborough girl.

Detectives have revealed this compute-generated image of a man they want to identify and trace in connection with a serious sexual assault in Market Harborough.

The image, which was created by working with the victim, was shown at a public meeting held at Welland Park Academy earlier this evening (Monday).

Local residents attended the meeting to hear Detective Chief Inspector Jonny Starbuck provide an update on the investigation and an appeal for anyone who knows someone resembling the man in the image to come forward.

It follows an attack which happened in the early hours of Monday August 22, in a cut through off Green Lane.

The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was walking in the street shortly after midnight when she was grabbed by a man who dragged her onto a nearby footpath before subjecting her to what detectives have described as ‘a very serious sexual assault’.

She has described the man as white, of medium build, and between 20 and 40-years-old, with dark or grey hair. At the time of the attack she said he was wearing blue jeans and a coat.

What made the man particularly distinctive is a mark between his thumb and index finger on his right hand. This could be a mole.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonny Starbuck, who is leading the investigation and was present at this evening’s meeting, said: “It is possible that this man may live in the local area and if this is the case, not only will he know the area well, but the local community will know him.

“We have held the meeting to continue to speak to people in the local area because we think they may have vital information or recognise the man in the image. I would urge anyone who knows someone matching this description to come forward.”

Since the incident was reported to police, officers have been carrying out a number of lines of enquiry, speaking to local residents, looking at forensic opportunities, examining CCTV and leafleting houses and businesses.

A man who was arrested last week in connection with the inquiry was subsequently released from police custody with no further action.

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 364 of 22 August.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 1110800 555 111