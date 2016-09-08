Police investigating sex assault in Harborough release CCTV images

Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in Market Harborough have today (Thursdsay) released pictures of three men they urgently need to trace.

All three were in the area at around the time the attack took place – shortly after midnight on Monday, August 22

CCTV images of the men police want to speak to.

Detectives believe one or more of the men may have seen something and could have vital information about the identity of the attacker.

Detective Chief Inspector Jonny Starbuck, who is leading the investigation, said: “These men may have really important information and I would urge them if they recognise themselves to make contact with the police straight away.

“Equally I would like to hear from anyone who recognises any of these men.”

Specially trained officers are working to support the victim and to build up as detailed as possible a description of the man who attacked her.

She had been walking along Green Lane in Market Harborough shortly after midnight when the man grabbed her and dragged her onto a nearby footpath before committing what detectives have described as ‘a very serious sexual assault’.

She has described the man as white, of medium build, and between 20-40-years-old, with dark or grey hair. At the time of the attack she said he was wearing blue jeans and a coat.

What made the man particularly distinctive is a mark between his thumb and index finger on his right hand. This could be a mole.

DCI Starbuck said: “The investigation team is following up a number of lines of enquiry. One possibility is that this man may live in the area. If that is the case, then not only will he know the area well, but residents will know him. I would urge anyone who recognises this description and in particular this distinctive mark on his right hand to come forward.

“This was an extremely serious attack on a child and has left her deeply shocked as a result. I need the community’s help to catch the man who has done this.”

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 364 of 22 August. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.