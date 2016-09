Perfume worth about £1,000 has been stolen by thieves wearing balaclavas from a Market Harborough shop.

The burglary was at Superdrug on The Square, Market Harborough at around 7pm on Sunday, September 4.

Thieves forced their way into the store via a back door, Market Harborough police said.

Anyone with any information about the burglary, or who saw anything suspicious at about 7pm on Sunday should contact the police on 101.