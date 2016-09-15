Man released with no charge in Harborough sex attack case

A man arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Market Harborough has been released without charge.

As we reported, the 46-year-old from Leicester was arrested on Tuesday night. Leciestershire Police say he has now “been released from police custody with no further action”.

Police are renewing their appeal for information about the attack on a 17-year-old girl that happened in the early hours of Monday August 22.

The girl had been walking along Green Lane in Market Harborough shortly after midnight when a man grabbed her and dragged her onto a nearby footpath before committing what detectives have described as ‘a very serious sexual assault’.

Volunteers and cadets will deliver hundreds more leaflets to homes and businesses in and around the area.

Detective Inspector Jonny Starbuck, who is leading the investigation, said: “This was an extremely serious attack on a child and has left her deeply shocked as a result. I need the community’s help to catch the man who has done this.

“She has described the man as white, of medium build, and between 20 and 40-years-old, with dark or grey hair. At the time of the attack she said he was wearing blue jeans and a coat.

“What made the man particularly distinctive is a mark between his thumb and index finger on his right hand. This could be a mole.”

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 364 of 22 August. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.