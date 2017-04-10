Harborough woman accused of stealing more than £220,000 from clothing firm

A Market Harborough woman has been accused of stealing more than £200,000 from a small Harborough clothing firm.

Deborah Gray (47) appeared at Leicester Magistrates Court last week, where she faced three charges, including the alleged theft.

She was accused of stealing £227,444.40 from GJ Waller, a small manufacturer of underwear, based in Church Langton. near Market Harborough.

She is also accused of perverting the course of justice, and dishonesty, with a view to making a gain for herself.

Magistrates were told that Gray fainted in times of stress, and just before her court appearance, had “blacked out” while talking to her solicitor.

She did not speak when she appeared in court, remaining seated and leaning against her daughter. Her solicitor confirmed her name and age.

No pleas were entered at Leicester Magistrates Court.

Gray was granted conditional bail, the conditions being that she did not go to GJ Waller or communicate with any GJ Waller employees.

Her case was adjourned, and will now be dealt with by Leicester Crown Court in May.