Harborough rallies together to help charity shop after break-in

Local people have rallied round after a break-in at a town charity shop.

A burglar kicked in the front door and smashed a window, before stealing the shop’s charity collection tin with just £20 to £30 in.

But shop manager Louise Kenyon said donations since had helped the charity pay for the loss.

The break-in happened on Thursday night / Friday morning at the Air Ambulance shop in St Mary’s Place, Market Harborough.

It was discovered when staff turned up just after 8am on Friday morning.

“It’s a lot of damage for under £30” said shop manager Louise.

“And to steal from a charity shop - well the thief must be very desperate to do something like that.”

This week is National Air Ambulance Week.

Clive Dickin, national director of the association, said: “National Air Ambulance Week is the annual event when all 20 charities across the UK celebrate and encourage support for air ambulances which are mainly funded by donations.

“With many investing funds to expand their operations to provide night missions, upgrading their aircraft or placing investment into the advanced education and training of their paramedics and doctors, there is no better way to show them your support.”

“We had town collections on Friday and Saturday, and we were having to deal with glaziers and the police” Louise said.

But she added that the charity was “very well supported in Market Harborough”.

“One special needs group collected £105 - they’re the sort of good people that we have in Harborough” she said.

“Stealing a charity tin from a charity shop is pretty low, but the community steps in and keeps you going.”