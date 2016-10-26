Harborough men fined for hunting with hares

Two men from Market Harborough have been convicted of hunting hares with dogs.

James McCann, 28, of Justin Park, Market Harborough and Thomas Mochan, 29, of The Broadway, Market Harborough, both pleaded guilty and James McCann also pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The offences occurred on April 1, 2016, in the area of Hemington, East Northamptonshire.

They were both sentenced at Wellingborough Magistrates Court today (Wednesday October 26).

Mochan was fined £1,559 and McCann was fined £1,709 and disqualified from driving for six months.

PC Paul Mitchinson said: “We have a cross-border, multi-force approach called Operation Galileo which targets this type of crime and enables us to use a wide range of resources including off-road motorbikes and the police helicopter. We take rural crime seriously and I’d like to thank East Northamptonshire Farm Watch for their continued support.”

Anyone who have witnessed suspicious activity can contact Northamptonshire police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you believe a crime is in progress call 999.