Harborough man who stabbed his victim is spared jail

A man from Market Harborough has been spared jail despite stabbing his victim in the stomach, leaving him with severe injuries.

The victim’s injuries were so bad that that part of his bowel was protruding when emergency services arrived.

Lee Anthony Warburton, of Green Lane, Market Harborough pleaded guilty to Section 20 wounding and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

The 58-year-old was sentenced to nine months in prison suspended for two years.

On the evening of Tuesday, December 23, 2014, the 45-year-old victim arrived at Warburton’s address to visit a friend who lived there.

A physical altercation took place between the two men, who knew each other, during which Warburton stabbed the victim to the stomach and fled the scene.

Hhe was taken straight to hospital for surgery to his injury. He also suffered a minor head injury and injuries to his knee.

Detective Constable Eliot Burgess, the investigating officer, said: “This was a horrendous incident which has left the victim with a significant injury and scarred for life and I hope that yesterday’s plea will bring some closure to him.

“I would like to thank members of the local community who came forward after the incident to assist us with our enquiries.”