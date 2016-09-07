Handbag thieves are targeting supermarket car parks in Harborough

Police are warning shoppers in Market Harborough to watch out for thieves in the town’s supermarket car parks.

There has been a spate of handbag thefts from cars in the car parks.

The thieves strike in the brief time when shoppers have left their shopping - and often their handbags - in unlocked cars, while they return their shopping trolleys.

There have been three recent incidents in Market Harborough - all in the Sainsbury’s car park.

The first was at around 11am on Saturday, August 27, police said.

There were then two similar incidents on the same day - Friday, September 2 - at 10.40am and 4.55pm.

Pc Malcolm Roberts, who is based in Market Harborough, said: “We’re doing a lot of work on this, with officers patrolling supermarket car parks in the town.

“People need to be alert and make sure they lock their cars when they’re returning their trolleys.”