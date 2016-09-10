Drone used to drop drugs into Harborough prison

Police seized packages of drugs which had been dropped inside a prison - by a remote-controlled drone.

Staff became suspicious when they heard a buzzing sound from the propeller-driven craft hovering over Gartree Prison.

Prison guards searched the category C prison, near Market Harborough, after the alarm was raised at 4am on August 23, and found a number of packages containing drugs.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “A couple of packages had fallen inside the wing blocks. As the packages fell inside the prison the matter was left with the prison to investigate.”

People using drones to fly contraband into prison face up to two years in prison.

Drones are increasingly being used to smuggle items, including drugs and mobile phones, into prisons.

Last year there were 33 incidents of drone-related smuggling, compared with two the year before.