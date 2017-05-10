Disgraced Harborough singer Robin Maughan admits 18 more child sex offences

Disgraced Harborough singer and entertainer Robin Maughan pleaded guilty to 18 new sexual offence charges today (Wednesday, May 10).

And police are convinced there are still more victims who have not come forward.

Maughan (35), whose home address was given as Leicester Prison, appeared at Leicester Crown Court and admitted all 18 fresh counts against him.

Detective Constable Rob Waddington, who led the investigation, said: “These new charges brought against Maughan are a testament to the hard work of the team to bring justice for all those abused by Maughan over many years.

“As a result of the publicity surrounding his previous conviction, more victims came forward, and we worked to gather evidence to be able to put these charges to him.

“I want to reassure the public that just because a defendant may already be in prison, we take all reports seriously and will investigate all allegations.

“We know there are more victims out there who were abused by Maughan and who haven’t been able to come forward for whatever reason, and I would urge them to make contact with us.

“There are specially trained officers who can offer support and guidance through the whole process.”

Maughan, formerly of Western Avenue, Market Harborough, is already serving a 12 year sentence for a string of offences which included sexually abusing a teenage boy and girl, making secret videos of two boys aged 10 and 12 and distributing child porn on the Internet.

At his court appearance on Wednesday, he entered guilty pleas to the following charges:

• Two counts of intentionally causing or inciting a boy aged 15 to engage in sexual activity of a non-penetrative nature between September 2008 and August 2014.

• Six counts of intentionally causing or inciting a boy aged between 13 and 15, to engage in sexual activity between January 2012 and August 2014.

• Four counts of intentionally sexually touching a boy aged between 13 and 15 between September 2008 and January 2013.

• Intentionally caused a child between 13 and 14 to watch a sexual act between March 2012 and March 2014.

• Intentionally sexually touched a boy between 15 and 16, without consent between March 2013 and March 2015

• Two counts of indecently assaulting a girl, aged 14, between November 2000 and November 2001

• Taking 81 indecent images of children of category B

• Taking 140 indecent images of children of category C

Maughan was a popular figure on the Market Harborough drama and entertainment scene, and sang at the Market Harborough Christmas lights switch-on in 2014.

Maughan will be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on June 23.