Child sex offender Maughan to appeal against his sentence today (Wednesday)

Harborough entertainer and convicted child sex offender Robin Maughan is set to appeal against his sentence at The Court of Appeal today (Wednesdsay).

We will bring you the outcome of the case on our website.

Maughan was sentenced in March this year at Leicester Crown Court to a total of 14 years and 10 months in prison for a series of offences involving children, which he admitted.

His appeal aimed to cut the length of his sentence.

Maughan (34) of Western Avenue, Market Harborough, had been told his victims would be “scarred for years”.

Mr Alan Murphy, prosecuting at Leicester Crown Court, said Maughan had abused the trust of his victims.

In victim impact statements, the victims and their parents said they were devastated. Ms Helen Johnson, defending, had said Maughan was of previous good character and had pleaded guilty.