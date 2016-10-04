Chemist store is latest to be burgled in Harborough

High Street chemists Mistry’s is the latest shop to be burgled in the spate of break-ins in Market Harborough.

Two thieves broke in to the chemists via the back door entry into the shop’s rear car park off School Lane.

Their may have been a third person, because the headlights of a car can be seen in CCTV footage of the break-in.

The burglars made straight for the perfumes and after-shaves, and escaped with stock with a retail value of £7,000.

The shop’s assistant manager Daniel Watts said the shop alarm was set off at 8.05pm on Sunday night.

“I was here about five minutes afterwards, but you can see from the CCTV footage they were in and out in two minutes” he said.

“It was all after-shaves and perfumes they stole which are completely at the other end of the shop. It looks like they must have had a look around before they broke in. They knew what they wanted.”

Anyone who saw a car stopped behind Mistry’s with headlights on, on Sunday evening, or has been offered cheap after-shave or perfume, or has any information about the burglary, should contact the police.