CCTV footage shows burglars breaking into Harborough community centre

Two young men who smashed their way into a community centre last night and stole the till have been spotted on at least two CCTV cameras.

One camera saw the men use a brick and a kick to break through a patio door at the Cube Youth and Community Centre on Symington Recreation Ground, off St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough.

Another nearby house CCTV camera saw the men running off with the till down Andrew Macdonald Close after climbing over the fence between the Close and the Recreation ground.

The burglary happened at 00.32 today (Tuesday). The till contained £135.

The Mail has studied the CCTV film with the centre’s youth work manager Gary Brown.

One man was wearing a Nike hooded top, with a white stripe on the hood and the sleeve, dark trousers and dark shoes with a white sole.

The other man had a dark hooded top, navy blue cargo trousers and distinctive gloves with a blue palm and a yellow back.

Gary said: “This was a shock. We’ve never had any trouble here before.”

Anyone with information about the crime, or who thinks they might know the two young men involved, can contact the police on 101.

Gary Brown with the damaged door where intruders gained entry to steal the till. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER