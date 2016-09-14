Arrest made in connection with community centre burglary

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a burglary at the Cube Youth and Community Centre on Wednesday.

One camera saw the men use a brick and a kick to break through a patio door at the Cube Youth and Community Centre on Symington Recreation Ground, off St Mary’s Road, Market Harborough.

Another CCTV camera on a nearby house saw the men running off with the till down Andrew Macdonald Close after climbing over the fence between the Close and the recreation ground.

The burglary happened at about 12.30am on Tuesday. The till contained £135.

One of the thieves was wearing a Nike hooded top, with a white stripe on the hood and the sleeve, dark trousers and dark shoes with a white sole.

The other man had a dark hooded top, navy blue cargo trousers and distinctive gloves with a blue palm and a yellow back.

Gary said: “This was a shock. We’ve never had any trouble here before.”

Anyone with information about the crime, or who thinks they might know the two young men involved, can contact the police on 101.