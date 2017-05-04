‘Alice’s story’ will be turned into a TV documentary

A TV documentary on the Alice Ruggles murder case, fronted by Sir Trevor McDonald, will be aired on ITV in the autumn.

An announcement on the Alice Ruggles Trust website, set up by the Harborough graduate’s family, this week confirmed the documentary.

“Alice’s family and friends support the making of this programme” the family’s announcement said.

“We believe that the documentary can only help to raise awareness of the circumstances of Alice’s death and draw attention to some of the warning signs that, if better heeded, could perhaps have prevented it.”

By coincidence, the Northumbria Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), led by DCI Lisa Theaker, were being filmed for an ITV documentary when the call about Alice came in on October 12, 2016.

“Their actions over the ensuing minutes and hours will now form the focus of a special programme, ‘Alice’s Story’, currently planned to be screened in the autumn of 2017” the Trust’s website said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the HMET for their extraordinary work which resulted in the prompt arrest of Trimaan ‘Harry’ Dhillon and for amassing the vital range of evidence that resulted in his subsequent conviction for Alice’s murder.”

Alice (24), whose family home is in Tur Langton, near Market Harborough, was murdered in her flat in Gateshead on October 12 last year.

Her ex-boyfriend, soldier Trimaan ‘Harry’ Dhillon (26), was found guilty of her murder by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court last week. He was jailed for life, with a minimum of 22 years.

The jury heard that Dhillon had been dropped by Alice because he was seeing other girls. He then started an aggressive campaign of stalking and harassment against her, culminating in the murder.