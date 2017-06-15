Controversial housing plan passed - at the at the third time of asking

A plan to build homes on a controversial site at Houghton on the Hill has been passed by councillors - at the third time of asking.

Now 48 new houses will be allowed on land off Winckley Close in the village, which is about 12 miles north of Market Harborough.

Two earlier plans for the same site were turned down by the council in July 2016 and December 2016.

The local parish council’s Ann Sleath said the development was unpopular and unsustainable.

But the planning committee passed it this time by eight votes to three.