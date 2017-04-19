Here are the seven contenders for this year’s Carnival Royal Court (in alphabetical order).

The organisers of the Market Harborough Carnival asked for people to be nominated and have now declared that the voting is open.

People can vote via the group’s Facebook page (search for Market Harborough Carnival on Facebook) - or by clicking here. The cut off date for final votes will be April 23 and the winners will then be published in the paper. There is a cash prize for the winners and of course the honour of sitting at the head of the parade on carnival day and being the face of the town for a year.

Isla Coles (7)

Jessica Deathridge (8)

Faith Hamilton (5)

Amber Kellas (7)