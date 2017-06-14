Consultation event over proposed electricity sub-station in Braybrooke

Residents in and around Braybrooke and Market Harborough have been invited to find out more about National Grid’s proposals to build a new electricity sub-station in the Braybrooke parish.

The company is putting on a community consultation event from 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 4, at Braybrooke Village Hall in Griffin Road.

National Grid’s project team will be on hand to discuss the proposed new sub-station and give local people an opportunity to find out more and share their views.

Representatives from Network Rail will also be available to answer questions about the Midland Main Line upgrade and its electrification programme, of which the first phase of work between London and Corby is due to complete in about 2019.

Andrea Robertson, project manager at National Grid, said: “Our proposed new electricity sub-station will provide supplies to the proposed new trackside feeder station which Network Rail will build as part of its Midland Main Line upgrade and electrification programme.

“We want to hear local people’s views on the sub-station before we apply for planning permission around the end of July and look forward to engaging with the community at the event.”

The new sub-station is one of four new supply points along the railway.

The first at Charlton in London is under way.

The second at Braybrooke is needed for October 2020.

Anyone with questions about the community consultation event can contact National Grid’s community relations team on 0800 073 1047.