Concert that featured Mary Berry helped raise an amazing £34,000

The NSPCC Carol Concert, at which Market Harborough’s own Harborough Singers appeared alongside ‘Queen of Baking’ Mary Berry and other celebrities, raised a whopping £34,000.

This beat 2015’s previous record, breaking £25,000 by an enormous margin.

“We’re absolutely thrilled,” said Singers’ chairman Tim Blades. “We’re proud to be a small part of this event, which raises money every year for such a good cause, and we’re delighted to have helped it achieve such an astonishing total.”

The concert was held at Oakham on December 1.