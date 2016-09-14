Competition win is music to RAF cadet squad’s ears

Musical-minded RAF cadets from Harborough scooped the top prize at a marching band competition featuring squadrons from all over the region.

Cadets from the 1084 Market Harborough Squadron visited RAF Halton in Aylesbury for the event – dubbed the Air Cadet Region Marching Band Championship.

Helen Greaves, from the squadron, said: “Following an early start, at 6.15am, the team set off to defend their title.

“The competition is always extremely hard fought as Harborough have been the winners several years in a row and are determined to go on to the corps championships in November and defend their National Champions title.

“Facing a number of bands from across the region, including fierce rivals from Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire wing, the band marched their way to a stunning victory, winning the full band title, solo trumpeter and solo drummer. Congratulations to all, the hard work really paid off.

“If anyone would like to see our winners in action, or would like to join our squadron and band, we are holding a recruitment evening for 12 to 17-year-olds on Wednesday, September 21, from 8pm at its building at the rear of Harborough Leisure Centre.”