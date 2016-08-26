Fight to save the town’s joyful Christmas Fayre

One of the highlights of Market Harborough’s year, the late-night shopping event, aka the Christmas Fayre, is under threat.

Ill-health has led to the chief organiser of the last two Christmas events - Sofi Vaughan - having to step down.

Now the town’s Chamber of Commerce, led by Alastair Campbell, is looking to see if they can save the event.

Alastair told the Mail this week: “If the event disappeared from Market Harborough it would be a sad loss for the businesses of the town centre and for the many generations from the Harborough area who have attended it down the years.”

The chamber has organised an extended meeting on Wednesday, August 31, to try to form a new organising committee and rescue the town’s late night shopping.

The normal monthly chamber meeting will run from 6pm until just before 7.30pm. At 7.30pm “we will focus all our attention on the Christmas late night shopping event” said Alastair.

The meeting is in Joules Yard, off the High Street.

“We are asking local shop owners and members of the public to come along to see if we can save the event which has been running in the town for decades” said Alastair.

“ The hope is to form a mini committee and run the event again at the start of December.

“Previous helpers and anybody from the town who would like to see it run again are all very welcome. We would also be keen to see people representing other groups, from Rotary to Robert Smyth.”

Alastair said the idea was to break the event down into small tasks that individuals could manage.

“This year it wouldn’t be so much about jugglers and fire eaters, but more simply about closing the roads and creating an exciting town centre where people can meet up with friends” he said.

“I hope it will be possible to save the event for the good of the town and the many local shops, bars and restaurants for whom it is such an important event.”