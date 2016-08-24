Desborough mum who beat breast cancer to host glittering fundraising ball

A mum from Desborough who beat breast cancer three years ago is hosting a charity ball to help raise money for a charity which funds essential research into the illness.

Natasha Goodman was 31-years-old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011.

More than a year of gruelling treatment followed until she was given the all-clear in 2013.

Natasha is now hosting a glittering ball at The Ritz in Desborough on Saturday, October 22, to raise money for the Breast Cancer Now charity – a charity which made Natasha one of its midlands representatives earlier this year.

She said: “I started organising the event earlier this year and I have never done anything like this before but I have found it enjoyable. I want to make this an annual event, bigger and better every year.”

The evening will take place between 7pm and 1am and will feature a three course meal, live music from covers band Dexter, who will perform a number of sets throughout the night, and a disco.

There is also other entertainment, including a ‘candy cart’, two casino tables, a photo booth and a huge raffle which Natasha said had attracted a number of generous donations as prizes – including £100 in cash, afternoon tea at Rushton Hall, dinner for two at the Ritz Tapas and large bottles of Champagne.

Tickets for the evening cost £45 per person.

For more information and tickets, contact Natasha on 07540 473303 or email her on natasha_c_m@hotmail.co.uk.

Alternatively, search for Northants Breast Cancer Now at www.facebook.com.