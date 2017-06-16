Community raises money towards the funeral of popular Harborough trader

Kind friends have raised more than £1,000 towards the funeral of a Market Harborough trader who died after a tragic road traffic collision.

RobertAllen (63) had worked for butchers John Ross and Sons at the town’s Indoor Market, for 38 years.

But the alarm was raised when he didn’t turn up for work on Friday, June 2.

He had been seriously injured in the road close to his Leicester city centre home in Lower Brown Street at around 10.40pm the night before - Thursday, June 1.

He was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham, but died from his injuries the following day.

Police enquiries found that Mr Allen was injured as the result of a road collision.

Now Rob’s daughter Kelly Allen is raising money for her father’s funeral on a gofundme website.

Kelly said on the website: “I don’t like to ask for help. And I don’t want anything fancy, and my dad certainly wouldn’t either...just want to give my dad a bit off a send off. “

The funeral is at Gilroes Crematorium in Leicester on Monday, June 26 at 11am.

Kelly told the Mail: “No one knew what had happened until I went round to dad’s flat and found the road all shut off and police everywhere.

“Dad was a character - outgoing and friendly and he’d talk to anyone. I’d like to thank everyone who’s given money, and everyone at the market who helped me.”

Rob’s boss at John Ross and Sons, Chris Moore, said: “Rob’s death was a big shock. He was like part of the furniture here.

“We’ll remember Rob as a good character; a kind, funny bloke, always up for a laugh.”

You can donate to Rob’s funeral here: www.gofundme.com/h8qxt-my-dads-funeral

Police said a 25-year-old man from Leicester has been arrested in connection with the road collision and released pending further enquiries.