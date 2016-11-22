Clipston village project is taking root

Youngsters from Clipston enjoyed a muddy day of planting trees at their village recreation ground as part of a community project.

Clipston Recreation Ground Trust has been working to create a new woodland area in the playing fields which the group says will be a great addition for existing villagers and visitors.

Chloe Palmer, trust member, said: “With support from the Woodland Trust, who have provided over 400 saplings and a Big Lottery grant; the Trust, local volunteers, children from Clipston Primary School and from Stepping Stones Pre-School have spent time in November planting trees, spring bulbs and laying the foundations for picnic benches and a ‘play tree’

“The children of Stepping Stones are especially pleased that it will be available to those who attend the Forest School.”