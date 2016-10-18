Cigarettes are stolen in Harborough district village shop raid

Burglars have stolen cigarettes worth around £5,000 from a village shop in the Harborough district.

They forced open the front door of the Nisa convenience store and Post Office on High Street, Husbands Bosworth, at 11pm on Friday before clearing the cigarette cabinet of stock.

Two men with their faces covered went inside the shop while a third was driving a getaway car parked outside.

The Police helicopter was scrambled to help officers in searching for the vehicle, but the car has not been traced

Police want witnesses, or anyone offered cheap cigarettes, to come forward.