Church says goodbye to team vicar

A sad goodbye to its Team Vicar, Rev James Shakespeare over the weekend of 6th and 7th May at St Peter & St Paul in Great Bowden. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

St. Peter and St. Paul, Great Bowden said goodbye to its team vicar, James Shakespeare, over the weekend.

A farewell event was held in the church and James was presented with a cheque and a statue – The Welcoming Christ – a full-sized version of which features in the grounds of Launde Abbey, the Leicester and Peterborough Diocesan retreat house.

This was followed by James’ last service on Sunday. James, who is moving to St. John the Evangelist in Cambridge, said: “It has been a wonderful experience serving as vicar of Great Bowden and within the Harborough Anglican Team and Diocese of Leicester, and we have seen real growth in faith, in numbers and in service of the wider community.”