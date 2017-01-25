Children rescued from Desborough house fire as two arrested for arson

A man and two children were rescued from a house fire in Desborough.
The house in Morse Way caught fire shortly after 1am this morning (Wednesday) with Northants Fire and East Midlands Ambulance Service attending the scene.
A 23-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the incident.
A police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to anyone may have any information about this incident.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
